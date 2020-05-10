WILSON, Shirley Hynson, 98, of Henrico County, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C. in 1921 and grew up in Manassas, Va., graduating from Manassas High School. She attended Mount Holyoke College and Strayer Business College in D.C. She then married the love of her life, Fred, in 1946 after he returned from WWII, and they settled in Richmond for 61 years together. They enjoyed traveling and their many friends. Shirley was active in the Junior Women's Clubs of Manassas and Richmond and was a charter member of her beloved church Tuckahoe Presbyterian. There, she was a circle member and treasurer for many years, Historian for Women of the Church, taught Sunday school for six years and was a Care Correspondent for the congregation for 20 years. She initiated and headed the Prayer Phone Tree for church women and volunteered at the Diagnostic Center for Juveniles in Bon Air as a church project. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Wilson Ames (Stephen); and daughter-in-law, Beth Quate; three grandchildren, Melanie Garnett (Hamilton), Meredith Serafini (Justin) and Mariah Wheeler (Rob); and four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Henry Garnett and Alice and Henry Wheeler. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Joseph Wilson; son, Frederick "Rick" Wilson; and also her parents, Frederick and Florence Hynson; and brother, Warren, all from Manassas. A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, Shirley hoped for donations to Tuckahoe Discretionary Fund, 7000 Park Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, Va. 23954 or Meals on Wheels. The family wishes to thank the staff at Cedarfield for their great love, compassion and support.View online memorial
