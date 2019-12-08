WILSON, Stephen "Parker" II, of Lake Forest Park, Wash., passed away November 19, 2019. Born June 4, 1982, in Roanoke, Va., he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, John Hannon Wilson and John Cedar; and his grandmother, Pauline Marie Cedar. Parker grew up in Richmond, Va., and later made his home in Washington State. He loved art, music, video games, the outdoors, skateboarding, the beach and his friends, but most of all, his family. While in Washington, he worked on a horse ranch, was a white water rafting guide and finally found his niche as a land surveyor. He leaves behind his son, Cayden, the center of his world; Lauren, his "person" and her son, Emilio; his sister, Vanessa and brother-in-law, Scott; nephews, Jake and Gavin; niece, Lila; parents, Susan and Steve; grandmother, Margaret Wilson; and his dog, Brodey. Parker's life ended far too soon. We will miss the joy of his presence, his hugs and the way he could light up the room with his smile. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Independence Golf Club, 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian, Va. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you donate to a charity of your choice or perform an act of kindness in his name.View online memorial