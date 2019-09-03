WILSON, Suzanne Sadler, age 93, of Westminster Canterbury-Richmond, Virginia, passed away in her gentle manner on September 1, 2019. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel located in Westminster Canterbury-Richmond, with a burial service to be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church, 1110 E. Main Street, Gatesville, Texas, with private burial in the Gatesville Masonic Cemetery. Suzanne "Suzy" "Gransuzy" was born at home late on the evening of Hallow's Eve, October 31, 1925, in Gatesville, Texas, to the late Chester C. Sadler Sr. and Sallie Justiss Sadler. Suzanne was the oldest of five children and early on learned the value of a dollar. Stories recount her uncle giving the children each a nickel to buy a coke, and Suzanne asked could she, "please just keep the nickel?" As a young adult, she worked at the post office near Ft. Hood, Texas. Suzy attended Southwest College of Memphis, then moved to Dallas, Texas, where she worked for Mobile Oil for a short time, then was accepted as a hostess for Braniff Airlines. While in Dallas, she met her husband-to-be, Charles Lowry Wilson, on a blind date. Chuck later joined the Army Air Corps and subsequently made the Air Force a career. During their 37 year marriage, Suzy moved the family every one to three years, many times from coast to coast, as well as two tours in Europe. She raised three children while supporting her husband in the various duties of a mother and patriot. Suzanne is survived by her three children, Howard Charles Wilson (Geri) of Austin, Texas, Barry Sadler Wilson (Cindy), of Alexandria, Virginia and Rebecca Wilson Shaia (Dick) of Richmond, Virginia; sister, Cynthia Sadler Vaughan (Bill) of Ingram, Texas; brother, Stanley Justiss Sadler of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Glenda Gaye Pitts Sadler; grandchildren, Christopher S. Wilson (Kara) of Charleston, S.C., Jeffrey T. Wilson (Anna) of Blythewood, S.C., Richard H. Shaia III, Suzanne Shaia Donley (Eric), Brian D. Cruse (Bernadette) all of Richmond, Virginia, Bradley L. Wilson of Taylor, Texas and Jacqueline Wilson of Austin, Texas; eight great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Janet Reifslager (Walter) of Austin, Texas; and brother, Chester C. Calhoun Jr. of Gatesville, Texas. Suzanne was a gracious hostess, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home. Perhaps being born on Halloween helped mold her spirited personality. She liked having fun and adventures, whether it was driving her grandchildren from the Outer Banks to her home in Texas to continue a summer vacation, riding on the back of a Harley, enjoying a chocolate milkshake or lamb chops with mint jelly or simply dancing to the music of the Big Band era. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Gatesville, 206 S. 7th Street, Gatesville, Texas 76528, Alzheimer's Association, 6605 Sanger Avenue, Waco, Texas 76710 or the Coryell County Museum, 718 E. Main Street, Gatesville, Texas 76528. The family very much appreciates the care, respect and love shown to Suzanne by the Westminster Canterbury-Richmond teams within Gables and the Parsons Health Care Center.View online memorial