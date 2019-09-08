WILSON, Timothy Wayne "Duke," 60, of Kansas City, Mo., (and formerly of Chester, Va.) passed away at home on September 4, 2019. He was born December 1, 1958, in Hamilton, Ohio to Lawrence A. and Golda (Snider) Wilson. Tim's childhood included baseball, bicycles, hikes in the woods, hunting, fishing and even mastering the unicycle. Tim was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and attended Virginia Tech. He loved fixing things, including cars especially Studebakers and built a profession of working with electronic and mechanical technology. He was quick to help others with "fix it" needs as well. Other passions included music and barbecue and he had strong beliefs about both. Tim was incredibly kind. He was short of words, but quick to help when he saw a need. He had a mind of his own and a great love for his closest friends and family. Tim is survived by his parents, Bud and Golda; and brothers, Rodney (Joann) of Fort Collins, Colo.; Jeff (Merri) of Dobson, N.C.; and Steve (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, Va. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss his quick wit and funny stories. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, at the Chester Presbyterian Church, 3424 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, beginning at 11 a.m. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the fellowship hall. A private interment ceremony will be held at the Chester Presbyterian Memorial Garden later in the month of September. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial