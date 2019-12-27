WILSON, Wayne Franklin, age 84, of Richmond, Va., went to meet his Lord and Savior on December 23, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Yvonne Thorpe Wilson for 62 years; and the devoted father of Robin W. Dodd (Randy), W. Scott Wilson (Diane) and C. Brent Wilson (Austin). He was the son of Howard F. Wilson and Thelma Wright Wilson, both deceased. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lance Dodd (Greer), Elyse Dodd (Darrick), Grace Wilson, Coalter Wilson, Haley Wilson and Hannah Wilson; his great-grandson, Caleb Dodd Vincent; his soon to be great-granddaughter, Presley Dodd; numerous nephews and nieces; his brothers-in-law, Lenny Thorpe (April) and Les Thorpe (Mary). The family wishes to thank our friend and caregiver, Lina Aboulhosn. Wayne was a man most dedicated to his family and to serving his community. He retired after 23 years of military service as a Command Sergeant Major in the 80th Division, USAR, also serving during that time as a Drill Sergeant. He was a Virginia State Trooper in Tappahannock from 1957 to 1963. He left the State Police to become an educator and retired from Chesterfield County Schools after 34 years of service. Along the way, he served various roles as a principal, teacher, football coach and basketball coach while working at Manchester H.S., Tappahannock H.S., Matoaca H.S., Clover Hill H.S., Meadowbrook H.S. and Midlothian M.S. He was a Scoutmaster for Bon Air Troop 891, BSA, a volunteer leader for the Cub Scouts and the Indian Guides and a baseball coach for St. Edward-Epiphany School. He graduated from Manchester H.S., attended and played football at UVA and graduated from VCU with a B.S. and Master's of Education. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Parrish. Wayne was introduced to the love of his life, Yvonne, by her cousin, Sonny Moore, and they married in 1957. He was raised on a small farm in Chesterfield County, and as a boy worked the fields, tended the farm's many animals, sold the family's vegetables on weekends on Hull Street in Old Manchester and delivered newspapers on his three-wheeler Harley Davidson. As a boy, he spent his scarce free time playing sandlot baseball and football at Fonticello Park, playing football at Manchester H.S. and camping with the Boy Scouts. Wayne particularly treasured his memories of being a lifeguard at Moore's Lake and introducing his kids to a barbecue and good music at the Cozy Corner, just like his father had done with him decades before. He lived a very good life. The family will be holding a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Benedictine College Prep or to St. Gertrude High School, both in Richmond, Va.View online memorial
