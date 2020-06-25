WILSON, William Mackall, 58, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, surrounded by family. William was a lifetime Richmonder and a proud graduate of St. Christopher's School and Washington & Lee University. William had a career in the insurance industry, most recently with Markel Corporation, but his true passion in life was his family and friends. All of them will remember his everlasting smile, his positive outlook on life and his Christian spirit. Almost four years ago, William was diagnosed with brain cancer. However, he did not let this fight define him; rather he took the challenge head on and served as an inspiration to all those around him. In his final years, William had a profound impact on the brain cancer community -- he will be remembered for his concerted efforts to raise awareness, whether that was speaking to other patients at Sheltering Arms rehab center or raising funds for brain cancer research through his William's Warriors campaign to benefit the National Brain Tumor Society. William is survived by his loving wife, Lizzie; son, Billy; daughter, Eliza; his mother, Mimi Mackall Wilson Dozier; his sister, Liz Wilson Parrish (Thomas); his brother, Rip Wilson (Marcy); Lizzie's parents, Joe and Alice Jane Fiveash; her three brothers, Joe Fiveash (Frazer), Robert Fiveash (Amy) and Bill Fiveash; and his numerous nieces and nephews. The family also is very appreciative of the loving care provided by Alice, Tara, Jay, Peris, Kwailie, his nurses and doctors. The family will have a private service at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and plans to hold a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to St. Christopher's School, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Sheltering Arms Foundation or Camp Pasquaney (19 Pasquaney Lane, Hebron, N.H. 03241).View online memorial
