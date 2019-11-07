WILTON, William Keith, 67, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Richmond, died October 13, 2019, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Keith had a heart for people. He enjoyed volunteering, whether it was serving holiday meals or reading to children in the hospital. He especially valued his friendships with his veteran friends. Keith loved writing, fishing and playing his harmonica. He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Wilton; and his brother, Bob Wilton. Per Keith's request, his ashes will be scattered on the Chesapeake Bay at a private ceremony.