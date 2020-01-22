WILTSHIRE, Elizabeth "Betty" Kelley, left this life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the tender age of 102. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Donald B. Wiltshire Jr.; her parents, Patricia Clarke Kelley and Patrick Henry Kelley; and her grandson, Brad Crowder. She is survived by her two daughters, Maryann Crowder (Willie) of Richmond and Judy Andrews (Mike) of Smithfield; four grandchildren, Robin Didlake (Lance) of Bowling Green, Traci Crowder of Richmond, David Andrews of Virginia Beach and Matt Andrews of Newport News; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Betty attended William & Mary Extension (now VCU) on an art scholarship, where she was in one of the first graduating classes. She was a longtime member of Westhampton United Methodist Church. Betty charmed her family and friends with her wit and wisdom and earned their lasting affection with her sense of caring and compassion. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westhampton United Methodist Church, 6100 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
