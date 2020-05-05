WIMBERLY, Muriel Doretha Ama, affectionately known as "Lil Muriel," started her transition to the Ancestral Realm on May 1, 2020. She will be loved and missed by her brothers, Marion, Carlton and Derek; her sisters, Sheila and Arleta; several nieces and nephews, and a mulititude of cousins, extended family and friends. Fondest memories will be held by her colleagues at Richmond Public Schools' Social Work Services Department, the REA, the NEA, the VEA, the ABWA and the remaininig Wildcats of Armstrong High School's Class of 1967. Muriel is loved, and will be certainly missed, as she lives through her son, Jemal; her granddaughter, LaSean; and her great-grandson, My'Kael. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
