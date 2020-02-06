WINDSOR, Evangeline "Vangie" Hundley, of Richmond, who would have been 99 on February 12, 2020, passed away on January 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Windsor; sister, Phyllis Hundley Benton; and brother, Richard E. Hundley Jr. Vangie retired from A.H. Robins after 45 years and was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church since childhood. She used to be active in the Zona Club. Vangie is survived by her devoted niece/daughter, Charlotte Meeks-Ballowe; niece/live-in caretaker, Diane Long; her favorite nephew, Steve Benton; great-niece, Tanya Benton; several other nieces and nephews; granddaughters, Anna Meeks and Dawn Meeks-Bowery; and several great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Richmond, Va., where a service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice (804) 627-5360 or Oakwood Baptist Church (804) 222-3702.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Chapel
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Feb 8
Interment
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00AM
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Dr.
Sandston, VA 23150
