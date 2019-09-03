WINECOFF, Carlton Woodrow, 96, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with his Lord on August 31, 2019. Carl was born April 14, 1923, in Richmond, Va., to Pinckney and Josephine (McDowell) Winecoff. He married Mary V. Jones on September 10, 1948. He graduated from John Marshall High School prior to service in World War II. He was a proud combat Veteran of the U.S. Navy, enlisting shortly after December 7, and served in both the European and Pacific theaters of operation. While serving on the USS Wasp in the Pacific, he was awarded eight Campaign Stars for participation in actions from 1944 to the end of the war. He retired from Reynolds Metals and was active in church activities, serving as a Deacon at Oak Grove Baptist Church for many years. He was also a very proud 32nd Degree Mason. He is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Mary; daughter, Scarlett; and son, David and his wife, Sandy; son, Mark Winecoff; his grandchildren, Jessie and David C. Winecoff; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Nuckols, daughter of Jessie Winecoff and Taylor Nuckols. He is also survived by his brother, Ralph Winecoff; and sisters-in-law, Anne Winecoff and Shirley Powell. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St. Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial