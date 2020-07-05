WINECOFF, Mary, 96, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She is survived by her children, Scarlett L. Winecoff, David (Sandy) M. Winecoff and Mark W. Winecoff; sister, Shirley Powell; grandchildren, Jessie Winecoff and David C. Winecoff; and great-granddaughter, Lillian Nuckols. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton W. Winecoff of 71 years; and parents, Grace V. Jones and David L. Jones. Mary was Junior Hostess in the USO during WWII. For many years, she was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of the Eastern Star. She also won awards for her quilting from the Chesterfield County Fair. Her graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd., Richmond, Va. 23237.View online memorial
