WINEGAR, Miriam Steenburgh, 98, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William P. Sullivan and Cecelia O'Connell Sullivan of Ithaca, N.Y.; husbands, Ralph C. Steenburgh Sr. and Elmer E. Winegar Jr. She is survived by her children, Ralph C. Steenburgh Jr. (Cindi), Leslie Remington Lucas (Bruce) and Daniel J. Steenburgh (Tina); grandchildren, Ann Remington, Michael Remington (Brooke), Amanda Cunningham (Tyler), Sarah Steenburgh (David Pickard), Elise Steenburgh (Taylor Burton), Kelsey, Wesley H., S. Wesley, Parker and Vincent Steenburgh; great-grandchildren, Taylor Lynch (Stafford Terrell), Brady, Grayson and Anna Cate Remington, Merryn and Vivien Cunningham. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alexander Graham Bell Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, agbell.org/donate.