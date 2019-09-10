WINFREE, JUNE

WINFREE, Ms. June Esther, daughter of the late Rosa Royal Robinson and the late Caphais Cornelius Robinson, was born June 1, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 1963. Throughout her lifetime, June was the captain of her majorette team and an avid traveler with her high school friends better known as the "Golden Girls." Also, she thoroughly enjoyed taking pictures, posting them on Facebook and serving as an active angel for God. While serving God, she was an active member of Saint Paul's Baptist Church since 1995, served on the Refinery Ministry and was an honorary member of the New Auxiliary Mission. She leaves to cherish her memory dedicated daughters, Kimberly Winn (Doug), Gail Farmer (Dwayne) and Shawn Mason (Michael); four grandchildren, Devon and Kasi Farmer and Michael Anthony and Katelyn Mason; brother-in-law, Waverly Fountain; a host of nieces, nephews and longtime dedicated friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial