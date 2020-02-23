WINFREE, Rupert Rieves, 74, died at home on February 18, 2020. He was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and University of Richmond Law School. He was predeceased by his parents, Lou and Wes Winfree; and his brother, Marvin Winfree. Surviving are his wife, Caroline "Cacky" O'Ferrall Winfree; and his sons and their wives, Marcus and Karie, Austin, Texas and Buckley and Jessica, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Also his Macgill stepsons and their wives, Will and Tricia, Summit, N.J., Gordon and Andrea, Richmond, Va. and Peirce and Meg, Harrisonburg, Va. He adored his 10 grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Emma and Graham Winfree and Daniel, Charlie, Ella, Zoe, Eddie and Ben Macgill. Also surviving is his sister, Edith Cagney, Ft. Meyers, Fla. Services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 5000 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, 23059, with a reception to follow there. Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church.View online memorial
