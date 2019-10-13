WINGATE, Sherman Solomon Jr., 74, surrounded by his loving family, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1945, in Grifton, N.C., and resided in Chester, Va., with his wife and daughter. He was the son of the late Sherman Solomon Wingate Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Helen Hollins Wingate; daughter, Katelyn-Grace Gallaher and son-in-law, Jordan Gallaher; son, Clifton Colson and daughter-in-law, Tammy Weeks Colson; his mother, Pauline Holton Wingate; siblings, Annette Johnson (Bruce), Isaac Wingate (Sharon), Paula Klender (Jim), Ken Wingate (Judy); and sisters-in-law, Jackie Fitzgerald and Phyllis Reece (Dale); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Sherman was an ordained minister and licensed insurance agent who loved the Lord and his family and friends very much. He had a heart for people and his clients. It's safe to say he was a light to everyone he met. Sherman will be missed more than words can say and his absence will be felt by all who knew and loved him. A gathering of family and friends will be held between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. A memorial service will be held the following day, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Transformation Church RVA, 6000 Iron Bridge Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234. The family will receive friends and visitors for light refreshments following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pregnancy Support Center Of The Tri-Cities Inc., an organization Sherman held close to his heart and supported for many years, 700 S. Sycamore St. #12, Petersburg, Va. 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial