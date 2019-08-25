WINGFIELD, Charles "Corkey" Sr., was called to the big fishing hole in the sky on August 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted companion, Pat Burton; and her daughter, Allison (Tyler and Evan); his daughter, Jessica (David); son, Charles Jr. (Frances and Roland); brother, John (Mary); sisters, Cathy (Bill) and Sandy (George); and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Corkey's belief in helping others, please send donations to the Hatteras Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1591, Buxton, N.C. 27920, in his name.View online memorial