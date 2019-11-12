WINGO, Hazel P., 82, of Jetersville, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the widow of Clyde Wilson Wingo; and was also predeceased by two sons, George and Wilson Wingo. Hazel is survived by a daughter, Deborah W. Fleming (Kelly) of Ford; a son, Alan J. Wingo (Lynn) of Jetersville; a daughter-in-law, Nancy G. Wingo of Green Bay; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Weaver of Crewe. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 25450 E. Saylers Creek Road, Jetersville, Va. 23083 and also where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Hazel requested donations be made to your favorite charity in her memory. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial