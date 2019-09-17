WINGO, JAMES ("JIM," "JIMMY")

WINGO, James Franklin ("Jim," "Jimmy"), 78, born January 28, 1941, died September 14, 2019. Visitation at Bliley's on Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228, Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Service on Wednesday, September 18, at Bliley's, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Western Hanover Church, 16050 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Jim was a retired firefighter with Henrico County, licensed barber, examiner at DMV, guard at Powhatan Penitentiary and an Army veteran. Member of the Tuckhoe Masons and Glen Allen Moose Club. Survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Lisa Wingo-Walsh, husband, Allen Walsh, Crystal Lea Venning, husband, Jonathan Venning; grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Walsh, Jackson and Caroline Venning; brother, Charlie Wingo. Preceded in death by his mother, Juanita McCoy Wingo; father, Thomas Wingo; stepfather, Bill Wingo; and brother, Danny Wingo.View online memorial