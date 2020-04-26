WINGO, WILLIAM

WINGO, William Mason Jr., "Billy," passed away on April 19, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va., formerly of Mechanicsville. Son of the late William Mason Wingo Sr. and Ida Worsham Wingo. He is survived by his partner and loving companion, Janet Boyce; children, Matthew Wright Wingo and Melissa Ann Wingo; grandchildren, Matthew and Bobby; brothers, Terry Lee (Marie) and Robert Kent (Kimberly); nephew, Joey; and former wife, Kim Matthews Wingo. Bill was a retired Capitol Police Officer, former employee of Reynolds Community College and St. Mary's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

