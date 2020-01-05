WINN, Charles Wilmer, 81, of Lunenburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mattie Winn; siblings, Frances Jackson, Hazel Carmichael, Marie Davis and Billy Winn. He is survived by his children, Nancy Winn Brooks (Bill) and Charles E. Winn (Nicole); grandchildren, Caroline Mileouski, Matthew Brooks, Ethan Cruise; great-granddaughter, Kayleigh Freeman; brother, George E. Winn Jr.; sisters, Barbara Jean Wade and Gloria Dean Waller; and a host of other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Atlee, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
