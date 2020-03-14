WINN, Mrs. Glenda Thompson, age 66, of South Hill, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Bradford "Brad" E. Winn; and is survived by her children, Christopher Brad Winn (Meaghan Young) of Charlottesville, Shawn Thompson Winn (Rebecca) of Arlington and Kimberly Winn Norton (Adam) of Alexandria; and seven grandchildren, Bradley Winn, Ellie Winn, Grace Winn, Winn Norton, Brad Winn, Reese Norton and Gage Winn. Also surviving are three sisters, Hilda T. Hood, Carolyn Horsely and Georgia Householder. Mrs. Winn was a retired claims representative for Crop Insurance and a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Glenda always wore a warm bright smile and love spending time with her family and friends. She loved the outdoors, especially her farm. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Farrar Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Memorial considerations may be made in her memory to Zion United Methodist Church, 3207 Busy Bee Rd., South Hill, Va. 23970. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Winn family.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Glenda Winn, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Farrar Funeral Home Chapel
1260 N.Mecklenburg Ave
SOUTH HILL, VA 23970
1260 N.Mecklenburg Ave
SOUTH HILL, VA 23970
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Farrar Funeral Home Chapel
1260 N.Mecklenburg Ave
SOUTH HILL, VA 23970
1260 N.Mecklenburg Ave
SOUTH HILL, VA 23970
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.