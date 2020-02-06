WINN, Ray Pritchett, of Henrico County, died on January 30, 2020, at the age of 86. He was born on September 26, 1933, in Danville, Virginia. Family left to cherish his memory include Shelby Winn; daughter, Lisa Reid and son-in-law, Scott Reid; daughter, Anita Green and son-in-law, Ed Green; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Sherwin, Austin Bernardin, Chris Mohr, Emily Moritz, Alex Reid, Grayson Reid and Jordan Balmer; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Bernardin, Tristan McCormick and Hudson Sherwin; and best friend, "Uncle" Wiley Coleman. He was the most kind-hearted and would do anything for anyone. He truly enjoyed working and his favorite job was as an Investigator for Virginia Power. In his early life, he served as a Navy Seabee and later as a Virginia State Trooper. He also had the pleasure of working directly for Governor Mills E. Godwin. In later life, he enjoyed helping out at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Sundays. His hobbies and favorite activities included NASCAR, watching the Barrett-Jackson car auction, rooting for Virginia Tech and the Green Bay Packers, creating collections and taking care of his home: mowing the grass, washing the cars and giving his house yet another coat of paint. His favorite song was "Falling Leaves," by Grandpa Jones. But above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. Also remember to be kind to one another.View online memorial
