WINSTEAD, Benjamin Franklin Jr., 83, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born in Callao, Va., to Benjamin Franklin Winstead Sr. and Ruth Hudson Winstead. Frank graduated from Callao High School at the age of 16 and moved to Richmond, where he attended "SMU" - Smithdeal-Massey "Upstairs" Business College. There he met the love of his life, Hattie Allen. Frank and Hattie were married in 1957 and had 62 wonderful, fun-filled years together. They had two daughters, Rhonda and Janice, whom he loved very much. Frank started his career in 1955, as an accountant for L.P. Martin & Co. and retired from the same company a mere 45 years later. At the start of his career, he also enjoyed a six-year stint as a weekend member of the National Guard. After retirement, Frank continued to work on a part-time basis for another 19 years. He always considered his coworkers and clients as a part of his extended family. Frank was also a member of NFL, an investment firm that he and his partner, Nick Nichols, ran for over 50 years. Frank was a member of Skipwith United Methodist Church where he met, fostered and cherished many wonderful friendships. He and Hattie loved to travel-whether it was a drive to Maryland for dinner or a drive across the country to see the sights. They traveled extensively but his two favorite destinations were Marco Island, Fla. for the beautiful sunsets and Bar Harbor, Maine, for the largest lobsters he could find. Frank was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife, Hattie; his daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Daniel Gianturco and Janice and Willson Brockenbrough; his five grandchildren, Stephanie, Ben and Sarah Gianturco and Cabell and Grant Brockenbrough; his sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Reginald Pittman; nieces and nephews, Deanna Blanchard, Melinda Holmes, David Allen, Dawn Lockwood and Drew Allen; many cousins and many, many dear friends. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Skipwith United Methodist Church's social hall, 2211 Skipwith Road, Henrico, Va. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Third Church, 600 Forest Avenue, Henrico, Va., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, Frank has asked for donations to be made to the Skipwith United Methodist Memorial Fund at 2211 Skipwith Road, Henrico, Va. 23294.View online memorial
