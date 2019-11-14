WINSTON, Eddie R., departed this life November 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Winston. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, one daughter-in-law, one granddaughter, three great-grandchildren, one sister, one aunt, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
