WINSTON, Florence Nunnally, 84, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Clyde Nunnally and Ruth S. Nunnally. Florence is survived by her husband, Jessee B. Winston Jr.; children, Michael K. Winston (Caroline), Kathryn Shulleeta (Andy); grandchildren, Justin Shulleeta and Chase Shulleeta; her sister, Evalene Maxwell; and brother, William Nunnally (Brenda). Florence retired from Verizon after 30-plus years of service. She was married for 60 years. During that time, she loved spending time with her family and friends, as well as traveling and fishing. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 7, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., 23238.View online memorial
