WINSTON, James Lewis, retired System Chemist for Dominion Resources and loving husband and father, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was 85 years of age. Born from the love of Howell Nelson Winston and Mary Clements Winston in Nelson, Virginia, Mr. Winston lived nearly his entire life in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He graduated from Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Virginia, in 1951, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Elon College in 1955. Upon graduation, he joined the Army, where he served in the White House during President Dwight David Eisenhower's administration. He married Carol Marie Mitchell in 1959, and they celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage and raised two wonderful daughters together. During his lifetime, he was a devoted Baptist and was a longtime member of Branch's Baptist Church in Richmond, Va., where he served as a Deacon. He and his wife later transferred their membership to Derbyshire Baptist Church, when they moved to the West End of Richmond in 2005. Over the years, he was a Freemason in the Masonic Lodge and a member of the local Ruritan Club. In addition, he was an avid golfer and sports fan and he enjoyed playing softball, coaching women's softball for Branch's Baptist Church, gardening, traveling throughout the United States and abroad, playing games and spending time with his loving family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Mitchell Winston; daughters, Karen Winston Camden (Wayne), Leigh Anne Winston Baggs (David); brother, Eugene Clements Winston; and many nephews and nieces and their families. He joins in heaven his parents; and his older brother, William Howell Winston. He loves them all. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, from 2 to 4 and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, located at 11020 West Broad Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, in the Chapel at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery, located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. In addition, a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Simms Center within Lakewood Manor, located at 1900 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, Va. 23238. The family encourages flowers or memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, whose mission is to honor and empower wounded veterans injured while protecting our great nation and independence. Donations can be made via the internet at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or by mail at Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516. Online condolences may be offered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
