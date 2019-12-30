WINSTON, Jerome Alfonzo, departed this life December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Winston Sr.; mother, Maude Winston; son, Jerome Baker; and his sister, Yvonne Coleman. He is survived by his sisters, Maxine Johnson, Wilda Sanderson, Alfreda Winston, Dianna Coles and Joyce Winston; brothers, Mack Winston Jr., Pernell Winston and Orlando Winston; aunts, Joyce Johnson and Cecelia Coleman; brother-in-law, Robert Coleman; one goddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Dec 30
Viewing
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Dec 31
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
1:00PM
Manning Chapel
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Dec 31
Burial
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
