WINSTON, Joan Loretta Banks, 88, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses B. Winston Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Darryl R. Winston and his wife, Vicki D. Lovings; grandchildren, Courtney (Jay), Ashley, Lindsey, Darryl Winston Jr., Moses Winston IV (Martha) and Phillip Anderson IV (Terrie); brother, Willie J. Banks; sister-in-law, Kathy L. Dyer Banks; along with a myriad of nieces, nephews and friends; including one devoted nephew, Alfred Banks "AC." A Celebration of Life will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh St., on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.chilesfuneralhome.com.View online memorial