WINSTON, John Jr., departed this life September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Venna Winston; three sons, John Matthews (Aretha), John Winston III (Zina) and Andre Winston; daughter, Verna Matthews (Gregory); sister, Marie Reid; brother, Herman Winston (Betty); a host of grandchildren, including devoted grandson, Kevin "LK" Phillips; daughter-in-law, Wanda Winston; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial