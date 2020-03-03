WINSTON, Kate Esther, 75, of Hanover County, Virginia, departed this life February 29, 2020. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, March 4, beginning at 10 a.m., where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m. Interment Georgetown Community Cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
