WINSTON, Keith Wardell, 55, passed away December 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine V. Winston. He leaves his father and mother, Lawrence and Luvada Winston; two children, Daniel and Leslie Winston; four sisters, Michelle, Kimberly, Jedda and Vera; four brothers, Jermaine Winston, Clinton Winston, Bobby Collins and Darren Robinson; five grandchildren; daugher-in-law, Tasha Winston; friend, Crystal Bowman; cousins, two close friends, nieces, nephews and others. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12 noon, at St. Mark COGIC, 1100 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23222. Funeral arrangements by J.L. Dodson Funeral Establishment in Petersburg, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Dec 29
Viewing
Sunday, December 29, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Dec 30
Viewing
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. Marks COGIC
1100 E. Brookland Park Blvd
Richmond, VA 23222
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00PM
St. Marks COGIC
1100 E. Brookland Park Blvd
Richmond, VA 23222
Dec 30
Burial
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:00AM
