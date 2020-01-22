WINSTON, Margaret R., departed this life at her home in Montpelier, Virginia, January 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted daughters, Cynthia Winton-Pryor (Kenneth) and Velma W. Shelton (Frank); devoted son-in-law, Clarence Mallory; a devoted sister, Sarah Pryor; devoted best friend, Doris Jackson; devoted goddaughter, Glenda Thomas; 13 devoted grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, January 23, 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, January 24, 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 17520 Jefferson Highway, Montpelier, Va. Interment Winston family cemetery. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET WINSTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.