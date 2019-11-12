WINSTON, Marion E., 81, of Richmond, died November 4, 2019. Surviving are her daughter, Angela R. Winston; nieces and nephews, devoted Gail Winston, Ebony Winston, Notisha Winston, Shabana Paige, Tyqun Williams, Keon Baskerville and D'wayshia Fergerson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Robert Winfree, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial