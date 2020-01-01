WINSTON, Mary S. "Mae," of Henrico, departed this life on December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Winston. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, including two devoted nieces, Deborah C. Scott and Adria L. Mayo; a devoted nephew, Willie J. Scott Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
WINSTON, MARY
Service information
Jan 2
Viewing
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 2
Family will receive friends
Thursday, January 2, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 3
Homegoing Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:30AM
Manning Funeral Home
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 3
Burial
Friday, January 3, 2020
12:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Richmond, VA 23223
