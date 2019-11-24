WINSTON, Patrick Henry Jr., 84, Richmond, Va., died unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. Mr. Winston was born on July 4, 1935, in Fredericksburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Patrick Henry Winston and Lillian Gayle Winston, RN, of Clarksville, Va. He was raised in Clarksville and excelled at Clarksville High School as captain of the football team for two years of his four playing years. He owned, trained and showed American Saddlebred Show horses during his high school days. He attended Wake Forest University and graduated from Elon University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He graduated from USAER MP and Intelligence School, Oberammergau, Germany. During the Korean Conflict he served his country in the U.S. Army, 709th MP Battalion, Frankfurt, Germany. He was a member of the VFW, Roanoke River Post 8163, Clarksville, Va. He had a 15-year career with General Electric Credit Corporation after completing the G.E. Management School in Ossining, N.Y. Mr. Winston left G.E. to accept a position as a Vice President within First Virginia Bank's Loan Deptartment in Falls Church, Va. After eight years at the bank headquarters he was promoted to Chairman, President and CEO of First Virginia Bank Highlands in Covington, Va. He retired from banking in 1999. Pat was a member of Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church in Covington, where he served as Trustee and Finance Chairman. He was also Co-Chairman of the Pipe Organ Committee as well as various other church groups. Pat was also a member of the Georgetown Kiwanis Club, the Virginia Bankers Association, Alleghany Chamber of Commerce, Charles P. Jones Memorial Library, the Alleghany Highlands Economics Development Commission and Alleghany Highlands Arts Council. Pat was a former Director of the Alleghany Regional Hospital and Vice President of the Alleghany Foundation. He was a past President and Director of Covington-Hot Springs Rotary Club; he was a Paul Harris Fellow. Mr. Winston is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Sue Dewein Winston, originally of Illinois. Pat and Sue's fathers, Dr. Patrick Winston and Dr. E.G. Dewein were roommates while in medical school at MCV (class of '29) in Richmond, Va. They were introduced while Sue was touring colleges in the South with her parents. An invitation for a visit to Clarksville proved to be the beginning of their loving and lasting romance. He is also survived by three loving children, Patrick Scott Winston (Cherri), Devona Winston Vest, both of Richmond and Gwendolynn Winston Johnston (Warwick) of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by seven adoring grandchildren, Dr. Warwick Johnston III, William Johnston (Sara), Catherine Johnston, Katelyn Winston, Christopher Winston, Taylor Vest and Margaret Vest. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Gayle Winston Roberts (Page); brothers-in-law, Dr. E.G. Dewein Jr. (Ruth), Gregory Thomas Dewein (Mary); as well as many devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat cherished time spent with his family as they meant the world to him. He was a caring, loving and thoughtful man who touched many lives. He will be dearly missed by all. A visitation and memorial service will take place on December 7, at the Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home in Clarksville, Va., followed by a graveside service at Oakhurst Cemetery. If so desired, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Shriner's Hospitals for Children.View online memorial