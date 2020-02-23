WINSTON, Rachel, 89, of Richmond, departed this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Winston Sr.; and son, John R. Winston Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Vanessa W. Walker; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
