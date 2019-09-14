WINSTON, Samuel Leake, 95, died peacefully at his home in Bremo Bluff, Va., on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Holman E. Winston and Julia Payne Winston; two wives, Mazie Johnson Winston and Mary Emma Brookman Winston; and daughter, Sally L. Winston. He is survived by a son, Raymond A. Winston (Kimberly); and a daughter, Julia W. Smith; and two grandchildren, Trenton L. Winston and Mazie L. Netherwood. He was a longtime member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Leake had been a Mason for 65 years; he was raised in Stonewall Lodge No. 200 in 1954. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Sheridan Funeral Home. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Interment and Masonic rites to follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial