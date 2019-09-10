WINSTON, Stuart Winfred, 92, of Richmond, Va., fell asleep in the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 8, 2019, awaiting the day of resurrection. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Percy and Lois Mae Parrish Winston; brother, James Ray Winston; and sisters, Jean W. Badgett and Ann Winston Badgett. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Helen Payne Winston; children, Robin W. Atkins (Randall), James S. Winston (Dawn) and Donna F. Winston; grandchildren, Meghan, Drew, Rachel, Bryce (Katie), Brett (Andrea), Jacob, Sarah and Paul; one great-grandchild, Jackson; and one brother, Kenneth (Anne). Stuart will long be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12, at 1 p.m. with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.View online memorial