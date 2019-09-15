WINSTON, Thelma Crawley, 76 years old, entrepreneur and dedicated missionary, passed on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a graduate of Armstrong Highschool in Richmond and worked several years at Bellwood Defense Supply, before leaving to join the family enterprise and opening five restaurants, a thrift store and several other properties of her own. A benevolent giver devoted to helping all in need and supporting many area ministries, Thelma will be missed by all. She leaves to cherish fond memories three children, LaShawn Winston Mayo, Stanley Winston Jr. and Sherard Winston; and four grandchildren. Preceded in death by William Murchison Jr., Maxine Lynch, Frank E. Crawley, Jerome Brown (Ruby), Douglas Crawley (Ethel Hunnicutt) and Randy Crawley; her remaining siblings are Melvin Crawley Sr. (Lauretta), Chris Hasty, Carolyn Taylor, Faye Rita Crawley Brown (Harry), Dr. Charlene Crawley-Wright (Arthur) and Loretta Richardson (John); two aunts, Mrs. Joyce Lacks and Mrs. Mary Council Jefferson; three devoted friends, Lila O'Neil, Betty Pinkston and Elder Barbara Taylor; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was a devoted member of Tabernacle of Deliverance Church, where her sister, Rev. Dr. Charlene Crawley, Assoc. Professor (Chem Dept.) and Director (SCIENCE Program) at VCU, is pastor. Thelma was no novice to business, as she was on the forefront when her parents, the late Pastor Frank and Mary Crawley, opened the Jet Bargain stores in the late '60s that expanded to seven locations. Elder Crawley then purchased a large, successful chemical manufacturing company to produce and market "Indian Brand Hair Grease" with a nationwide distribution. In the early '70s, the Crawley family opened Mascot Gas & Oil Company that expanded to six locations and numerous Hawk's Barbecue restaurants, with the first starting in Richmond's Church Hill area and growing over the past 50 years to occupy more than 15 locations throughout the Richmond, Petersburg and Norfolk, Va. areas. With Thelma's contributions, the businesses further expanded in the '80s to include the Crawley Rest Home, Crawley Funeral Home and Tabernacle of Deliverance Church to become a multi-million-dollar conglomerate featured both in the Richmond Times Dispatch and the Black Enterprises magazine. A book on the history and rise of the Crawley family enterprises authored by Melvin and Thelma Crawley is forthcoming. Her remains lie at the Crawley Funeral Home, 3810 Meadowbridge Rd., Richmond, Virginia 23222, where her viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 20, at the St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, Virginia 23223. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial