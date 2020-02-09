WINSTON, Velva Burlena Boyd, 92, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on November 19, 1927, in Cleveland, Russell County, Va., the third of seven siblings born to the late Starlin Perry Boyd and Susie Crabtree Boyd. Growing up in Virginia's coal country during the Great Depression, Velva's parents instilled in all of their children the value of faith, family and hard work. In the fall of 1944, Velva, along with her older sister, was recruited to work at DuPont in Richmond where she was involved in manufacturing textiles for the war effort. Settling in Richmond, she later worked for the Federal Reserve Bank before raising her family. Later, Velva worked for Stretch & Sew Fabric Store, United Virginia Bank and Crestar before retiring in 1994. She later worked for Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Inc. part time. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church for over 60 years. Velva was predeceased by her former husband, Conrad Lee Winston; and her brothers, Wheeler Boyd and Tommy Boyd. Velva is survived by her siblings, Berchie Oakley of Richmond, Billy Boyd (Marion) of Doswell, Nola Melton of Richmond and Shirley Marks of Beaverdam; children, Karen Winston Sorrell (Steve Mills) of Richmond, Thomas Keith Winston (Linda) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Lee Kevin Winston of Richmond; grandchildren, Andrew V. Sorrell (Kristen), Bradley Demery and Elizabeth Lee Winston; great-grandchildren, Jack G. Sorrell and Annaliese Boyd Sorrell; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful and professional staff of St. Mary's Hospital who provided attentive and compassionate care to Velva and her family in her final days. A visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concert Ballet of Virginia, Box 25501, Richmond, Va. 23260.View online memorial
Feb 10
Visitation
Monday, February 10, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Ridge Baptist Church
1515 Eastridge Rd
Richmond, VA 23229
