WINSTON, William "Wayne," age 56, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Henrico Doctors Hospital, following unexpected complications from surgery. Wayne was a machinist for 38 years and was owner of Classic Machine & Engineering, in Ashland, since 2008. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, William Elmo Winston. Wayne is survived by his wife of 33 years, Wanda Bew Winston; and their son, Brian Wayne Winston; as well as his "sofa-buddies," Coco and Louie. He is also survived by his mother, Thelma Irene Winston, of Richmond; as well as four siblings, S. Roland Winston, Nancy Harvey, Gloria Winston and Becky Winston Doby (James;) and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the following special people, Wayne's brother-in-law, Bubba Bew, who donated one of his kidneys to Wayne on February 6, 2002--allowing him to have 17 years of life without dialysis; for which Wayne was so thankful for having been given to him. Becky Crowe, who was there for Wayne, Wanda and Brian through all of his medical challenges over the years; but especially over the last eight days when she was available for whatever Wanda and Brian asked her to do for them and for Wayne, no matter what time of day or night. Heidi McDonough, who was there for Wanda and Brian through the most difficult first 24 hours after Wayne's surgery. Who, without a bit of hesitation, was an advocate for Wayne, asking all of the right questions, demanding all of the right answers and making sure that when we were faced with the difficult choice of letting him go, that we were able to feel some bit of comfort in knowing that we had done all we could do to keep him here with us. Sheina and Crystal, two SICU nurses at Henrico Doctors Forest. Sheina, who worked hard those first 12 hours after surgery to keep him with us, making sure that he got everything he needed; and Crystal, who not only took care of Wayne, but took the time to take care of Wanda also, during such a difficult week. All of the area machine shops, customers, vendors, friends and co-workers, who have been so understanding and kind during a difficult time. It is so appreciated and does not go unrecognized. Visitation for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond. Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1637 Williamsburg Road, Henrico. Interment will be at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, followed by a reception following at church social hall. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.