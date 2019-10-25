WINTERS, Cynthia Wiley, age 70, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Frances "Nan" Wiley; and sister, Charlotte. Cynthia is survived by her loving daughter, Laura Winters; two brothers, Ward and John Wiley; Jean Grogan, a caretaker and wonderful friend; and a host of close family and friends. Cynthia was born and raised in Smithfield, Virginia. She spent her adult life serving the Lord at Walnut Grove Baptist Church here in Mechanicsville, where she sang in the choir and retired from the Children's Learning Center. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service held in her honor at noon Friday, November 1, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in the chapel. The family will receive friends prior to service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon will be served after the service. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial