WISE, MICHAEL

WISE, Dr. Michael Stephen, community leader, educator, family man and friend, died at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with his beloved wife, Barbara Wise by his side. Born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Dr. Wise served in the United States Navy and later earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Georgia. In 1972, Dr. Wise and Mrs. Wise moved to and made Richmond their home. From 1972 to 2005, Dr. Wise taught and eventually became the Director of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at Virginia Commonwealth University. Dr. Wise was a beloved professor, mentor and father figure to thousands of students. Dr. Wise selflessly served on numerous community committees through the years. His most notable contributions were to the Weinstein Jewish Community Center; he served as president in the late 1980s and he led the planning committee for the JCC summer camp, Camp Hilbert, in Goochland, Va. Dr. Wise's contributions to his beloved community are too numerous to name. He was recently honored among the select few of the JCC's most influential people at its 70-year commemoration ceremony. Dr. Wise was beloved by many for his genuine kindness, good nature and caring devotion, but he considered his most important and cherished roles to be husband, father and grandfather. Dr. Wise was preceded in death by his parents, Solomon and Thelma Wise; and is survived by his wife, Barbara Wise; sons, Scott (Mary) Wise and Eric Wise (Laura Pho); grandchildren, Sadie, Asher, Margot and Phoebe Wise; and sister, Barbara (Alan) Eaton. The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Stephanie Winston who provided Dr. Wise with loving care these last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dr. Wise's honor to: Weinstein JCC PGA Michael S. Wise Playground Fund, in care of Donna Peters, 5403 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
