WITTEN, Irith C., 74, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on May 7, 2020, surrounded and supported by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Floyd Witten; sons, Darrin Witten (Julie), David Witten (Jaimee) and Paul Witten; her daughter, Dyan Holloway (Jay); grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Tripp, MaKenzie, Cannon, Tyler and Alex; brother, Ronald Wolff; sister, Arlene Ekstein; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Witten immigrated to Richmond, Virginia from Israel when she was five years old. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a longtime member of Temple Beth-El. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League, Attn: Project TNR, 11401 International Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
