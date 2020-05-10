Witten, Irith

WITTEN, Irith C., 74, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on May 7, 2020, surrounded and supported by her family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Floyd Witten; sons, Darrin Witten (Julie), David Witten (Jaimee) and Paul Witten; her daughter, Dyan Holloway (Jay); grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Tripp, MaKenzie, Cannon, Tyler and Alex; brother, Ronald Wolff; sister, Arlene Ekstein; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Witten immigrated to Richmond, Virginia from Israel when she was five years old. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and a longtime member of Temple Beth-El. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League, Attn: Project TNR, 11401 International Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.

