WITTHOEFFT, Karen Diederich, 75, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Karen was born March 11, 1944, in Union, South Carolina, to Ruth and Bill Diederich. She moved to Richmond at the age of four, where she attended Hermitage High School and then enrolled at Longwood College in Farmville, where she graduated with honors and a dual major in Art History and English. It was in Farmville, where she met her husband, Ed Witthoefft who was attending nearby Hampden-Sydney College. Karen demonstrated her creative and artistic talents at an early age, talents inherited from her musician and artist father, Bill. After finishing college and marrying Ed in 1966, she started her career as an art teacher teaching in Richmond Public Schools, Midlothian High School and for over 20 years at St. Michael's Episcopal School, where she taught her two children and six of her nieces and nephews. Karen taught art with a level of energy, creativity and enthusiasm that opened thousands of young minds to the subject she loved so much. After retiring, Karen shifted the focus of her creative and artistic talents from teaching to creating art. She threw herself into her art, working in a variety of mediums and creating work defined by her love of vibrant colors, varied topics and free-flowing originality. An active member of the James River Art league, as well as student in the Richmond art community, Karen found great joy in the camaraderie of her fellow members and students and their shared passions. Throughout her 54 year marriage to Ed, they shared a mutual love for landscaping, laughter, travel, spending time with their siblings and a strong devotion to their children and grandchildren. A true enthusiast with a wide range of interests, Karen was a loving wife and mother. She will be missed for her energy, curiosity, creativity and her endearing (and occasionally exhausting) tangents on any number of topics. She had a wonderful laugh, strong opinions, deep appreciation for beautiful things and a rare ability to find true joy in the little things in life that so many of us miss. Karen is survived by her husband, Ed Witthoefft; children, Mark Witthoefft (Kirsten) and Susan Grossman (Josh) of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Nash and Graham Grossman; and siblings, Susan Collison (Jack), Elizabeth Boyce (David), Bill Diederich Jr. (Elizabeth), Rick Witthoefft (Lane), Marty Witthoefft (Ann), Gary Witthoefft (Kitty) and beloved nieces and nephews. Ed, Mark and Susan want to thank their wonderful family and friends for all their loving attention and support during Karen's final days. A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Thursday, January 23, at 4 p.m. at Bon Air Community Association. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the art program at St. Michael's Episcopal School or any non-profit supporting the arts of your choice.View online memorial
