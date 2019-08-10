WOLDMAN, Daffie "Kitty," age 73, passed away on August 7, 2019, at the Johnston-Willis Hospital of Richmond, Va. Mrs. Woldman was born in Winton, Hertford County, N.C., on May 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Joseph Mackanear and Arlene Daffie Melton Brown. Kitty was the second oldest of her 11 siblings. She got her nickname from her brother, Bubbie (Joseph), he said she looked like a kitten with her dark hair. Kitty was best known in the family for her blunt honesty, you didn't have to wait long to know how she felt. She spoke the truth with a wry sense of humor. Kitty was more than a sister, she was a natural caretaker, helping her mother with her 11 siblings. She met her husband, Glenn Woldman, in 1975, and then pursued a nursing career. She was a wonderful LPN, specializing in Alzheimer's patient care. Glenn and Kitty lived in Richmond, Va., for 43 years until her death. Kitty was full of life, spunk and love. She loved her family and her heritage, being a proud member of the Meherrin Indian tribe. She was a leader and demonstrated tremendous courage 'til the end. She will be missed by all who knew her. Besides her parents, Kitty was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Chief Wayne Mackanear Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Glenn Richard Woldman; her son, Patrick Brown of Mechanicsville, Va.; her granddaughter, Kelsey Brown of Mechanicsville, Va.; five sisters, Patricia Reynolds, Patrina Brown and Sharron Skala, all of Ahoskie, N.C., Sylvia Caudill of Whitakers, N.C. and Denise McAuly of Hope Mills, N.C.; five brothers, Joseph Brown of Winton, N.C., Donald Brown and Marcus Brown of Richmond, Va., Kelly Brown of Winston-Salem, N.C. and Arnold L. Brown of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, N.C. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, N.C., with Rev. Ken Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Brown Family Cemetery. Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service - Ahoskie Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Woldman family, and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com.View online memorial