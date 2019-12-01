WOLFE, Eleanor Virginia, 96, of Richmond ("El" to her friends), passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved adopted daughter, Nora Jean Wolfe; her older sister, Jane of New Jersey; older brother, Townley Robey Wolfe III of Virginia Beach. She is survived by two brothers, Charles Robert Wolfe, Ph.D. of Palo Alto, Calif. and John Thomas Wolfe, J.D. of Washington, D.C. She will be sorely missed by her caregiver of the last 25 years, her nephew, Neil R. Wolfe. She always served others. She was a professor of Occupational Therapy at VCU/MCV, Health Sciences Division. In the summer months when she wasn't teaching, she volunteered as a camp counselor, mentor and friend to the children afflicted with polio at Camp Green Top, near the Presidential Retreat Camp David in Maryland. She loved to read, knit, carve small figures out of wood and paint with water colors with her friends, Ann and Janice. In lieu of flowers, she asked that memorial contributions be given to The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. or Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan.View online memorial