WOLFE, Juanita "Nanny" N., 85, of Chesterfield, passed away on November 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Ellis; grandchildren, CJ Wolfe, Mike Wolfe and his wife, Kristen and Dixie Basham; son-in-law, Terry Basham; great-grandchildren, Brayden (my little darling), Brody, Brycen and Farrah Wolfe and Tyson Basham. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Wolfe; son, Charlie Wolfe; parents, Katherine and Joseph Napier. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/juanita-wolfe.View online memorial