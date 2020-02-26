WOLFORD, Patricia Mansfield, 79, of Shacklefords, Va., passed away February 21, 2020. Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, James "Jim" Wolford; a daughter, Karen Wright; a son, Jamie Wolford (Julie); a brother, Cary Mansfield (Brenda); three grandsons, Brad, Bryce and Cole; and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at West Point Christian Church, 290 W. Euclid Blvd., West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
