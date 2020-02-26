WOLFORD, PATRICIA

WOLFORD, Patricia Mansfield, 79, of Shacklefords, Va., passed away February 21, 2020. Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, James "Jim" Wolford; a daughter, Karen Wright; a son, Jamie Wolford (Julie); a brother, Cary Mansfield (Brenda); three grandsons, Brad, Bryce and Cole; and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at West Point Christian Church, 290 W. Euclid Blvd., West Point, Va. 23181. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

